EXCLUSIVE! Writer-actor Prem Saxena opens up about his journey in the showbiz world, says, he aspires to be a great filmmaker and produce good content for the industry

MUMBAI: Prem Saxena is one such actor who is gradually establishing himself in the showbiz world.

It's not been that long since Prem entered the showbiz world.

The actor has done many projects o far in his career.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Prem who spoke about his journey so far and much more.

Journey...

I started my journey in the year 2019. I have played many character roles in shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. Post Covid, I started writing. I started writing professionally in 2021. My web show Love Jugaad got launched as a writer and as an actor this year. An actor's journey is not that easy but when an artist gets an opportunity to work as an actor and writer, it is a very big thing. I have not played a lead role in Love Jugaad but my role is very important. I knew that I would be able to play this character well. So, I wrote this character for myself. It did well on the digital platform.

Future projects...

I am currently working on a biopic which is based on a soldier. I have got NOC from his family. The research is still going on. I will write and also act in that biopic. I am also writing a few regional TV shows and they are in the scripting stage. I am also writing some new and different crime stories which are quite unique and no one has heard about them.

Prem also went on to reveal that he is one of the youngest filmmakers in this industry who has established a name for himself in just 2 years of time. He is one of them to achieve this milestone. Prem is not just an actor but also quite a talented writer who has a long way to go in his career. He also revealed that he aspires to make great content in this industry.

