Exclusive! Yash Pandit is back as Dr. Pulkit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein after 2 months!

The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 12:03
Exclusive! Yash Pandit is back as Dr. Pulkit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein after 2 months!

MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular drama series ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has managed to hook viewers since its launch and sustain its rank amongst the other top 5 TV shows with its engaging storyline and conscientious cast and crew. It is a very popular show that revolves around the drama of Sai, Virat, and Paakhi. The show recently took a leap of 8 years.

The drama series witnessed several interesting twists and turns in the story ever since the leap.

ALSO READ:  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani’s perspective towards Sai changes, will talk to Sai?

The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Actor Yash Pandit who was seen in the show Dr. Pulkit has made it back on the show after a gap of 2 months.

The actor was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, opposite Mahek Chahal in a parallel lead role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to confirm the news and he confirmed the news and said, “So I’m happy that the producers and creatives were kind enough to give me the space to do Naagin 6. As audience and fans were also asking me to come back in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin as well”.

Meanwhile on the show, We see that Bhavani tells Sonali how she is worried about the way Sai is after Vinu’s custody and she can’t let that happen and lose Vinu. Further, Pakhi wants Virat to accept the offer from Mumbai so to keep Sai away.

Bhavani tells them that leaving and shifting to Mumbai is not a solution since Sai will follow them there too and they need to do something else.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi wants Virat to accept shifting to Mumbai, Bhavani can’t let this happen

    


    

 

GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sayi Virat Neil Bhatt Aishawarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi GHKKPM spoilers Spoiler Alert Yash Pandit
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 12:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Jasleen sees Sahiba and Keerat, connects the dots
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Pandya Store: Shweta tries to sneak Chutki out of the Pandya Niwas!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: the wedding is preponed, Seerat and Angad to get married after 3 days
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Have Sara Tendulkar and cricketer Shubman Gill visited the same restaurant in London together? Netizens point out the latter’s Valentine’s Day pictures has something to do with it
MUMBAI: Young cricketer Shubman Gill was previously spotted with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan when they were spotted...
Imlie: Exclusive! Cheeni’s dirty trick puts Imlie’s life in danger!
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s show Imlie is one of the most popular daily soaps on TV right now. The second season brought in a...
Recent Stories
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’

Latest Video

Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant shares a picture of a person who she credits for her great looks
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant shares a picture of a person who she credits for her great looks
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillion and Alice Kaushik, aka K-Dice, reveal that “This is one thing both of us had in common
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillion and Alice Kaushik, aka K-Dice, reveal that “This is one thing both of us had in common, which was we did not want to date actors”!
Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.
Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?
Check out who’s third wheeling between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma on Valentine’s Day
Check out who’s third wheeling between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma on Valentine’s Day
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Shweta hides to conceal Natasha’s real identity from Pandya’s!
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Shweta hides to conceal Natasha’s real identity from the Pandya’s!