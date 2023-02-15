Exclusive! Yash Pandit is back as Dr. Pulkit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein after 2 months!

MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular drama series ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has managed to hook viewers since its launch and sustain its rank amongst the other top 5 TV shows with its engaging storyline and conscientious cast and crew. It is a very popular show that revolves around the drama of Sai, Virat, and Paakhi. The show recently took a leap of 8 years.

The drama series witnessed several interesting twists and turns in the story ever since the leap.

The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now.

As per sources, Actor Yash Pandit who was seen in the show Dr. Pulkit has made it back on the show after a gap of 2 months.

The actor was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, opposite Mahek Chahal in a parallel lead role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to confirm the news and he confirmed the news and said, “So I’m happy that the producers and creatives were kind enough to give me the space to do Naagin 6. As audience and fans were also asking me to come back in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin as well”.

Meanwhile on the show, We see that Bhavani tells Sonali how she is worried about the way Sai is after Vinu’s custody and she can’t let that happen and lose Vinu. Further, Pakhi wants Virat to accept the offer from Mumbai so to keep Sai away.

Bhavani tells them that leaving and shifting to Mumbai is not a solution since Sai will follow them there too and they need to do something else.

