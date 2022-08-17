Exclusive! Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala fame actress Suman Gupta JOINS the cast of Dangal TV’s Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo

Peninsula is best at producing fantasy and mythological dramas. Well, we can't wait to see what this one has to offer.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 11:13
Exclusive! Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala fame actress Suman Gupta JOINS the cast of Dangal TV’s Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam T

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Shreya Patel to JOIN the cast of Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman- Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

We all know that a lot of television shows are being rolled out on various channels. Dangal TV is all set to bring a lot of new shows. Jay Mehta Productions is soon going to roll out a new show and we are the first ones to update you about the star cast.

Apart from that, Dangal TV is gearing up for another show soon. Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo produced by Peninsula Pictures.

Now, we exclusively learned that Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala fame actress Suman Gupta aka Devaki has joined the cast.

But details regarding her role are not revealed to us.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Shreya Patel to JOIN the cast of Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman- Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo

Peninsula is best at producing fantasy and mythological dramas. Well, we can't wait to see what this one has to offer.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Aamir Dalvi Amar Upadhyay Madirakshi Mundle Akshay Dogra Romanch Mehta Apara Mehta Ram Yashvardhan TellyChakkar Dangal TV Shreya Patel Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo Peninsula Pictures
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 11:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Wow! Not just Mohit Malik but this contestant is also a close friend of Kanika Mann
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Ranbir leaves Kohli's house with Prachi, and Sid to make this huge announcement
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Pushpa Impossible: What! Damini takes charge to save Pushpa, asks for all the documents
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
EXCLUSIVE! Brownie Parasher BAGS Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Sriti Jha reveals who is the winner of the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Chetna Pande to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Latest Video