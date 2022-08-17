Exclusive! Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala fame actress Suman Gupta JOINS the cast of Dangal TV’s Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Shreya Patel to JOIN the cast of Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman- Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

We all know that a lot of television shows are being rolled out on various channels. Dangal TV is all set to bring a lot of new shows. Jay Mehta Productions is soon going to roll out a new show and we are the first ones to update you about the star cast.

Apart from that, Dangal TV is gearing up for another show soon. Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo produced by Peninsula Pictures.

Now, we exclusively learned that Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala fame actress Suman Gupta aka Devaki has joined the cast.

But details regarding her role are not revealed to us.

Peninsula is best at producing fantasy and mythological dramas. Well, we can't wait to see what this one has to offer.

