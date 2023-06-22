Exclusive! Yatin Karyekar and Ujwala Jog roped in for Rajan Shahi’s new show starring Mohit Malik!

As per reports, the creator is coming up with a new show and it will star the ever-handsome Mohit Malik in the lead role.
Mohit Malik

MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus is currently airing some top-rated shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu, and many more. 

Producer and Director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Amit Behl to be a part of Rajan Shahi's next show for Star Plus

As per reports, the creator is coming up with a new show and it will star the ever-handsome Mohit Malik in the lead role.

TellyChakkar is back with another breaking news about the show.

As per sources, Actors Ujwala Jog and Yatin Karyekar have been roped in for the new Rajan Shahi show starring Mohit Malik.

Yatin Karyekar is a veteran Indian actor in the Bollywood film industry. He was also part of the long-running television serial Shanti. He appeared in the role of Aurangzeb in the popular Marathi serial Raja Shivchhatrapati.

Ujwala Jog, who works exclusively in the Marathi film industry. Jog has been a part of movies likes, which include Zenda, Ishhya, Hi Porgi Konachi, Bharatiya, and Pratibimb.

It is said to be a drama about sisters and TellyChakkar previously, exclusively reported names like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Ankita Sharma, and Abhidnya Bhave and more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Kiran Karmarkar not to be a part of Rajan Shahi's next show for Star Plus 

 

 

 

 

About Author

