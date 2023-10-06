EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Rajath Sain to enter Shemaroo's show Shravani

Rajath Sain

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows have already been launched in the first half of the year.

Shemaroo Umang has launched several shows this year and one of them is Shravani.

A lot of well-known actors are roped in to play pivotal roles.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that actor Rajath Sain is roped in for the show.

ALSO READ:  Gaurika Sharma roped in to play titular role in 'Shravani'

Nothing much is known about Rajath's character yet.

Rajath has previously been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein and Shaadi Mubarak.

Shravani also stars actors like Arti Singh and Manmohan Tiwari among others.

This show is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from mythology and Gaurika will be seen playing Shravani, who takes care of her blind parents like Shravan Kumar.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Arti Singh of 'Bigg Boss 13' to play negative role for first time in 'Shravani'

 

 

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

