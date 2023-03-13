Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Poorva Gokhale is definitely not a night person, check out the details inside

The character of Revati, played by Poorva Gokhale has left a mark as the audience really admired the presence of the character in the story.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 07:15
Poorva

MUMBAI :StarPlus’s daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. The show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat.

Also read -  Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Nayan gets emotionally trapped by Mansi

The character of Revati, played by Poorva Gokhale has left a mark as the audience really admired the presence of the character in the story.

The character was present in the show even before the leap. It was a surprise to the audience when Revati was brought back to the show right before the leap and also after it.

However, now the character has ended and the audience will surely miss Poorva Gokhale playing the role.

Tellychakkar got in touch with actress where she shared some interesting insights.

What's your favourite cuisine?

Chinese.

What is your go-to food joint?

Mainland China.

What's your favourite midnight snack?

Eating ice cream. It's not exactly a snack. I'm not really a night person. I've rarely seen midnights. You can ask my friends and they'll tell you that I rarely stay up.

What your favourite 'maa ke haath ka khana'?

I love the mutton that my mom makes. 

One thing that you love to cook? 

I love to cook fish. I'm a pure non-vegetarian.

Also read -  Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Ishani sees that Mohit is hurt, decides to take a step back

This was our conversation with Poorva Gokhale. Tell us how much you liked Revati in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Yeh Hai Chahatein Revati Poorva Gokhale Abrar Qazi Sargun Kaur Luthra Rudraksh Preesha RuSha Samrat Nayantara TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinayak in danger as he fiddles with the DJ box
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Anjali abducts one twin baby boy, threatens to put him in fire
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Exclusive! “Through this web series, I will prove to the audience that I am a good actress and not just a dancer; if I can make people laugh, I can make them cry too” – Rakhi Sawant
MUMBAI:Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for...
From his first crush to his fan moment, Anuj Saini reveals it all
MUMBAI :Anuj Saini has been a popular face in advertising and many music videos. He made his Bollywood debut with...
Recent Stories
Anuj Saini
From his first crush to his fan moment, Anuj Saini reveals it all

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Ayesha Singh
Exclusive! Here's the reason that made Ayesha Singh respect her mother even more, deets inside
SHINY
Exclusive! "At times, when I’m home, even my husband says, 'why are you speaking like Dhara?', says Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi as she opens up about her experience working on the show, playing Dhara and more
Vikas Khanna
Vikas Khanna divulges the secret of a tasty meal: 'intention matters'
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he would 'run' away if someone tried to slap him
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he would 'run' away if someone tried to slap him
Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier becaus
Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier because of more followers” - Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni