Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Poorva Gokhale is definitely not a night person, check out the details inside

MUMBAI :StarPlus’s daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. The show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat.

The character of Revati, played by Poorva Gokhale has left a mark as the audience really admired the presence of the character in the story.

The character was present in the show even before the leap. It was a surprise to the audience when Revati was brought back to the show right before the leap and also after it.

However, now the character has ended and the audience will surely miss Poorva Gokhale playing the role.

Tellychakkar got in touch with actress where she shared some interesting insights.

What's your favourite cuisine?

Chinese.

What is your go-to food joint?

Mainland China.

What's your favourite midnight snack?

Eating ice cream. It's not exactly a snack. I'm not really a night person. I've rarely seen midnights. You can ask my friends and they'll tell you that I rarely stay up.

What your favourite 'maa ke haath ka khana'?

I love the mutton that my mom makes.

One thing that you love to cook?

I love to cook fish. I'm a pure non-vegetarian.

