Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Nayantara aka Sargun Kaur Luthra talks about her bond with co-star Abrar Qazi, her willingness to do reality shows and more, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. Now, we bring to you Sargun Kaur Luthra getting candid about her show, her bond with co-stars and more.

Widely known as Dr. Preesha Khurana from Yeh Hai Chahatein, now Nayantara, Sargun has come a long way and has managed to become one of the topmost TV stars.

Her chemistry with co-star Abrar Qazi is adored by the masses and they love to see the magic that blends on-screen. Now, Tellychakkar got in contact with the actress and she spoke in detail about the show, the characters she played and more:-

1. Preesha or Nayan; your favorite character out of the two on the show that you played:

So, Preesha is obviously really close to me because Preesha is Preesha. The story has begun with her. The character of Preesha will always remain close to my heart but I really like the nuances that they have given to Nayan. Her little acts, the way her character is built up; like not fearing anyone, she is really straight forward and very cute nuances are given to her so I really like Nayan too.

2. Your bond with Abrar and a memorable story attached to him:

He is a really good friend of mine; very helping and good natured and has a lot of fun with everyone and he is like a naughty child. So, my bond is kinda Khatta-Meetha with him like the pairs on-screen. There is friendship and a little sourness too as at times, he teases me a lot.

About a memorable story, something is not off the top of my head but I can share something about Holi, since it is tomorrow. When last year, the Holi sequence was being shot, we had a lot of scenes around the bathtub and all. So after pack up, what Abrar was doing, was picking everyone who came across his sight and throwing them in the tub and many peoples’ phones got wet too.

The next day, we got a call that he is Covid Positive and I was thinking how come! I mean, just yesterday he was fine, we were having fun and he was healthy.

3. Will you be willing to do reality shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi if they were offered to you?

So I really like Khatron Ke Khiladi. The tasks on the show, they intrigue me and I get curious about how they manage to perform such tasks! Because even I myself am like that, a bit daring and I like such stuff. So, given a chance I would like to do it.

However, Bigg Boss is something that is fun to watch but I think that as soon as you enter the house, the conditions get very tight; in a prison like manner, where there are no phones, nothing. But I find it fun to watch and If I feel like it and get a chance, then why not!

So, that was Sargun Kaur Luthra and her candor-filled replies!

