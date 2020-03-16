Exclusive! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Amita Yadav roped in for Zee TV’s Sanjog starring Kamya Panjabi, Rajniesh Duggal, and Shefali Sharma

We heard that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Crime Patrol fame actress Amita Yadav has bagged a role in a serial that stars Kamya Panjabi, Rajniesh Duggal, and Shefali Sharma in the lead roles.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 18:20
Amita Yadav

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: BREAKING! Zee Tv's upcoming show Sanjog gets a launch date; the show shall replace Kashibai Bajirao Ballal for the 10 pm slot

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Well, in this article, we will give you an exclusive update regarding Rashmi Sharma Productions’ next – Sanjog which will air on Zee TV.

We heard that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Crime Patrol fame actress Amita Yadav has bagged a role in a serial that stars Kamya Panjabi, Rajniesh Duggal, and Shefali Sharma in the lead roles.

Also read: Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma to play the leading ladies in Zee TV’s upcoming show ‘Sanjog’

Well, this is surely going to be a game changer for the channel. Sanjog will be a mature family drama about the intricacies of relationships between two very different mothers who belong to very contrasting worlds - Amrita and Gauri, and their respective daughters. This show will soon start airing on Zee TV, a channel that has been a trend-setter in shaping television content over the past three decades.

The new show is soon to launch on 22nd August at 10 pm. For the slot, the show will be replacing Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

How excited are you about this new show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Kamya Panjabi Rajniesh Duggal Shefali Sharma Rashmi Sharma Rashmi Sharma Productions Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Zee TV Zee 5 TellyChakkar sanjog
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 18:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Shocking! Gaurav Khanna wants to send Sumbul Touqeer Khan to THIS special place as the actress reveals she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Break-Up! Banni and Yuvaan to get separated forever
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the...
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals a very weird habit of Parth Samthaan
MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms,...
Exclusive! “It is a contrast character and coming from one of the finest filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, so there was no reason to say no for this project” Sandeepa Dhar
MUMBAI : Sandeepa Dhar has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution, we have...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special connection between Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Exclusive! “When I was reading the script, I read it in one go, it was so engaging” Kumud Mishra
MUMBAI : Actor Kumud Mishra is no doubt one of the versatile actors we have in the acting space, over the time we have...
Recent Stories
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Latest Video