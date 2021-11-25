EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Mamta Kapoor opens up on the changing working trends in the television industry, says, "It has changed a lot over time", shares the kind of roles she wants to play

MUMBAI : A lot of veteran television actors and actresses who established their names in the industry are still working great and extremely popular among fans.

While the television industry saw the entry of several new actors and actresses but the viewers love to see the veterans on the screen.

One such actress is Mamta Kapoor who has been in the TV industry for several years now.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mamta who opened up on her journey in the industry and much more.

How has been your journey so far in the television industry?

The journey has been great. I started my career in the year 1996 with ad films. I did a lot of ad films. Then I took a break and picked up some shows. I also did many films. My career is going great till now. I have had a good experience with the people I have worked with so far.

How did you get a break in the TV industry?

In my case, my husband was already in this field when I came to Mumbai. I was searching for a job one day and my husband told me to try my luck in the television world. We had then met a casting director Sudha Mehta. She took my photographs and all details and that's how it all started.

How satisfied were you with all the work you were offered?

The times before were very different. It was a great phase. There were fixed 9 to 6 shifts and we used to get the payment on the same day. We used to get conveyance. In fact, we used to also get paid for our travel expenses when we used to go for auditions. Not many people were called for the audition. After that, I delivered a baby and I had to take a break. But after the break when I joined, I observed that a lot of things were changed. There were no fixed working hours. Also, now we get payments after every three months. However, earlier, we used to get paid on the 1st of every month. The production house used to pay us on the same day.

Do you feel you are being typecast? What kind of roles are you expecting?

I only want to portray the roles of a mother on-screen. I have made the decision that I will portray this kind of role. I don't mind playing a bua or daadi on-screen. So, I am pretty satisfied with the kind of roles I have got so far.

Mamta has previously appeared in shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar among others.

She is now all set to enter Colors' popular show Thoda Saa Badaal Thoda Saa Paani.

