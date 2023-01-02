Exclusive! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Sweety Walia to enter Dangal's Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are in the pipeline in the upcoming days. Many renowned production houses as well as new ones are planning to launch several shows on small screens.

Full House Media is a well-known production company that has bankrolled many great shows so far.

Their show Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai is doing wonders and is being loved a lot of by the fans.

The show stars Asmita Sood, Niki Sharma, Gaurav S Bajaj, Rakshanda Khan and Gini Virdi and has been on air for a little while.

As, per sources, actor Sweety Walia is all set to enter the show Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai.

Sweety has been a part of many shows and projects like Trideviyaan, Bahu Hamari Raini Kant and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is famous for her role as Pummy Aunty in Yeh hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus. Her debut in movies was with Babloo Bachelor (2020). She is also mother of famous child actress and now influencer Roshni Walia.

While Full House Media has bankrolled shows like Bahu Humari Rajnikant, Trideviyaan, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha, Qurbaan Hua, Papa By Chance and many more.

