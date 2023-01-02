Exclusive! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Sweety Walia to enter Dangal's Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai

Full House Media has bankrolled shows like Bahu Humari Rajnikant, Trideviyaan, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha, Qurbaan Hua, Papa By Chance and many more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 23:42
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are in the pipeline in the upcoming days. Many renowned production houses as well as new ones are planning to launch several shows on small screens. 

Full House Media is a well-known production company that has bankrolled many great shows so far.  

Their show Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai is doing wonders and is being loved a lot of by the fans.

The show stars Asmita Sood, Niki Sharma, Gaurav S Bajaj, Rakshanda Khan and Gini Virdi and has been on air for a little while.

TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the Telly world.

As, per sources, actor Sweety Walia is all set to enter the show Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai.

Sweety has been a part of many shows and projects like Trideviyaan, Bahu Hamari Raini Kant and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is famous for her role as Pummy Aunty in Yeh hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus. Her debut in movies was with Babloo Bachelor (2020). She is also mother of famous child actress and now influencer Roshni Walia.

Are you excited to see Sweety on the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Exclusive! Ram Setu fame Preetiish Manas roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s show Dear Ishq
Exclusive! Poll: Audiences want to see Karan Kundra and Reem more than Gashmeer and Reem together!
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath shares his favourite moment from the show, check it out
Saumya Saraswat finally Exacts Revenge on Imlie co-star Chaitrali Gupte, find out what happened?
The 3 generations of Birla Ladies from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai exude sheer Happiness in This Still; Hera Mishra shares a Glim
Exclusive! Advait and Nehmat’s upcoming romantic sequence ahead in Colors TV’s Udaariyaan
