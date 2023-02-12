Exclusive! Yeh Hain Chahtein actress Juhi Singh Bajwa roped in for Aaina serial Dangal TV

Many shows are being launched these days and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms are launching a new show on Dangal Tv tittked Aaina. As per sources, Yeh Hain Chahtein actress Juhi Singh Bajwa has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:58
JUHI SINGH BAJWA

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are getting launched these days and are coming up with different concepts and gripping storylines.

The audience is getting to watch a new star cast and it enjoys watching these new shows.

Dangal TV has an amazing lineup of shows which has been entertaining the viewers for a long time.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is a well known production house and it has produced a lot of hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

The production house is coming up with a new show titled Aaina that will air on Dangal Tv.

Niharika Chouksey and Farman Haider are the leads of the show.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! I would love to pair and romance with Fawad Khan: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Juhi Singh Bajwa aka Riddhima

As per sources, Yeh Hain Chahtein actress Juhi Singh Bajwa has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be essaying a grey character.

Juhi Singh Bajwa is a known actress of television and she is best known for her roles in serials like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Yeh Hain Chahtein, Yashomati Ke Nandlala, Vighnaharta Ganesha and she has also done lots of modeling assignments.

Well, the show is accepted to go on air in a couple of weeks from now and it has a very interesting story that would be keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Getting the right characters has been the most difficult part for me: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Juhi Singh Bajwa aka Riddhima

 

Dangal TV Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Sasural Simar Ka Silsila Pyaar Ka The Kapil Sharma Show Shashank Mishra Niharika Chouksey Farman Haider TellyChakkar Yeh Hain Chahtein Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Yashomati Ke Nandlala Vighnaharta Ganesha Juhi Singh Bajwa
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Savi tries to arrange money for Ninad's treatment
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
MasterChef India Season 8 : Congratulations! Meet the finalists of this season one of them to be crowned as the winner of this season
MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as...
Wow! Priya Banerjee and her mirror selfie game is on point in this new post
MUMBAI: Over the time with her sizzling looks and her acting actress Priya Banerjee has been grabbing the attention of...
Anupamaa: OMG! Shah Family feels concerned about Dimpy's closeness with Titu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the brilliant talents we have in the acting space, the actor with his...
Wow: Pranali Rathod’s statement earrings are every girl’s true gem!
MUMBAI : If there is one piece of jewellery which is easy to wear and is an out and out true investment for a woman, it...
Recent Stories
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
Latest Video
Related Stories
MasterChef India Season 8
MasterChef India Season 8 : Congratulations! Meet the finalists of this season one of them to be crowned as the winner of this season
AAINA
Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show actor Shashank Mishra roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show "Aaina"
Rakesh Pandey
Exclusive: Dehleez actor Rakesh Pandey comes on board for Dangal TV’s upcoming show Aaina!
Tejasswi Prakash
Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash purchases an expensive gold bracelet from Dubai, BF Karan Kundra compares it to Range Rover
GEETA TYAGI
Exclusive! Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi ropled in for Aaina serial Dangal TV
Priyanka Chahar
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary assures fans that she is recovering; says ‘Feeling stronger each day, I’ve got this!’