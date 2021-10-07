EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka fame Solanki Sharma bags Saurabh Tewari's next for Zee TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Earlier in the day, we reported Chestha Bhagat bagging Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Read Here: EXCLUSIVE! Chestha Bhagat starts shooting for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Now we bring to you yet another breaking update from the Telly World.

Producer Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia will soon come up with an engaging drama for Zee TV.

Saurabh Tewari is known for his unique shows with realistic storylines. His shows Krishna Chali London, Pinjra Khubsurti Ka were well-accepted.

The show will see Hitesh Bharadwaj and Akshita Mudgal playing lead roles.

Now the latest buzz is that actress Solanki Sharma will also feature in the show.

She shot to fame with the supernatural drama Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

The actress will be essaying a pivotal character on the show.

We promise to bring you more updates about the untitled show soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! "I still adore the bubbly positive Jasmine over the current one," Isha Malviya spills the beans about her character, favourite sequence, co-star and so on, READ NOW