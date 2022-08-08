EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka's Gouri Agarwal ENTERS Zee Tv's Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.

In a concise period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and featured two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

The breaking news is that Gouri Agarwal is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role. She is all set to bring a storm into Meet and Manjiri's life. We have seen Gouri in shows like Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Amma Ke Babu ki Baby and more.

Currently, Manjiri is thrown out of the house after getting involved in Deep and Isha’s alliance. But, they soon realize their mistake after Barfi Devi demands the Ahlawat house in dowry. Chachi finally loses her patience and breaks the alliance. However, Manjiri puts some sense in Deep’s mind and he speaks up for his future. Deep wants to marry Isha without any dowry and this shocks Barfi Devi. Chachi and Chacha realize their mistake and apologize to Manjiri. While everyone is in a celebratory mood, Meet Ahlawat’s suspicions grow stronger that Manjiri is in fact Meet Hooda.

Will he plan something new to make Manjiri confess the truth?

