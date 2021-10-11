Exclusive! Yeh Rishta fame Tanmay Rishi to be part of Sony TV’s new show?

MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment helmed by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are bringing a new show for Sony Entertainment Television.

The production house currently bankrolls two famous shows Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus.

As per reports, the show will star Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, have been locked to play leads in the show.

TellyChakkar has learnt that makers are in talks with child artist Tanmay Rishi who is known for role as Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. We hear talks are on and the final decision is yet to be taken.

We could not get through Tanmay while producer Pradeep Kumar remained unavailable for a comment.

The show will also star talented actor Manav Gohil who is known for his stint in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tenali Rama, Kesari Nandan, Yam Hain Hum, and Shaadi Mubarak.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!

