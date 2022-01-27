EXCLUSIVE! 'Yeh Rishta has been the BIGGEST TURNING POINT in my life' Akshara aka Pranali Rathod on her journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'AG and Aarohi have a special relationship' Karishma Sawant gets CANDID about her character, bond and more in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show initially introduced Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and soon the show took a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in pivotal roles. Now the show has once again introduced a time leap and now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are introduced as Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show.

Akshara has been one of the most adored characters of the show, we got in touch with the beauteous to know more about the current track and her views, she had some interesting things to share:

What is the one quality that you really admire about Akshara?

I love Akshara's character in general, I can't point out one quality. She is an amazing character, it is a tough one to portray. When I heard about the character I was in love with her. She has that spark in her, she wants to become something in life, she wants to keep everyone happy. She herself is a chirpy person. Akshara itself is my favourite.

Akshara and Kairav have a spell bond in the show, tell us something about it, is it the same off-screen?

It's exactly the same, but offscreen, we do a lot of masti on set. But he is like an elder brother to me.

Talking about your journey in television do you consider Yeh Rishta to be your biggest turning point?

Yes, ofcourse. Yeh Rishta has been the biggest turning point of my life. I had begun with zero expectations, all I wanted to do is to give my best. This place has made me extremely happy and brought the best out of me. And ofcourse with Yeh Rishta, I got my first award too.

As an actor which one do you think is the toughest emotion to portray in front of the audience?

Heartbreak is the toughest emotion to portray onscreen. It holds a lot of emotions in, has anger, pain, sacrifice, disappointment and you have to portray them all so I find it the toughest.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Mahima is the REAL HERO of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.