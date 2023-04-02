Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi teary eyed seeing Abhimanyu talking about Neil to Ruhi, Neil’s birthday sneak peek inside

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. The current track is about Muskan getting a government job in Udaipur.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav tries to bribe Muskan, she throws the money on his face

In the previous episode, Rohan takes Abhimanyu to the hospital. As Abhimanyu expresses his pain of not getting forgiven, Rohan injects him to put him to sleep. Abhimanyu talks in sleep, crying about his mistake.

Later, Rohan gets a call from Manjiri, asking him about Abhimanyu’s whereabouts. Rohan tells her that he is in for an emergency surgery but Aarohi listens to it and remembers that Abhimanyu doesn’t have a surgery.

Now Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

The upcoming episode of the show will be about Neil’s birth anniversary.

We have a sneak peek in which we get to see how the family celebrate his birthday and when Abhimanyu tells Ruhi to wish her father, she questions how she can wish him if he is dead.

The scene gets emotional as Abhimanyu and Aarohi look at Ruhi. While Aarohi looks at Ruhi with teary eyes, Abhimanyu talks to Ruhi about Neil’s importance and how he was as a person and why his birthday should be celebrated.

Check out the sneak peek below:

Also read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: REALLY! Abhimanyu and Akshara want to reconcile?

Are you excited for the upcoming storyline?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.