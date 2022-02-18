EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ashish Bhargav roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another piece of breaking news for its avid readers.

We have already reported that Ankit Siwach and Swati Rajput have been locked for Star Plus' new show titled Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

We have also reported about Baarish 2 actress Salony Jain, Tanvi Memon bagging the series.

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri actress Saniya Nagdev, Suraj Bhardwaj, Manasi Joshi Roy, Gunjan Bhatia, Mrinal Chandra, among others will be seen playing pivotal roles in the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Memon bags Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learned that actor Ashish Bhargav has also been brought on board for the show.

He will be seen playing the role of Mr. Chaddha in the show.

Ashish has starred in projects like Talaash, Kartik Calling Kartik, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He has also appeared in many advertisements.

A lot of known and fresh faces have been roped in for the show.

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is produced by Katha Kottage which has previously bankrolled shows like Patiala Babes. The production house recently rolled out a new show on Sony TV titled Dosti Anokhi.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Imlie actor Gunjan Bhatia roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar