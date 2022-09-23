EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vibhavari Pradhan BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline.

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days.

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus.

We were the first ones to confirm that actress Niharika Chouksey is set to play the female lead in this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions.

We exclusively reported about Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja bagging the lead role in the show.

Aakash will be romancing Niharika in the show Faltu.

Popular TV and film actress Rakhi Vijan and actor Faiz Mohammaed are also going to be a part of this show.

And now, one more actress is all set to join the show's star cast and it is none other than Vibhavari Pradhan.

She will be portraying the role of Hero's mother in the show.

Vibhavari is known for her role in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Casting director Shishir Swarnkar has done casting for Vibhavari.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

