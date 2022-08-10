Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set bring the character of Surekha Goenka, back to the show!

Akshara and Abhimanyu have been through many ups and downs. They had to battle the world to be together, only to find themselves torn apart. The show has taken a leap and this leap has focused on their lives after being apart.
MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

 Akshara and Abhimanyu have been through many ups and downs. They had to battle the world to be together, only to find themselves torn apart. The show has taken a leap and this leap has focused on their lives after being apart. It shows the rage that Abhimanyu has and the struggle that Akshara will go through.

The character of Surekha Goenka played by Shilpa Raizada, has not been on the show since Shilpa quit the show in late 2021, and the makers had never replaced the actor.

As, per sources, the makers are looking for a replacement now, as they are ready to finally revive the character of Surekha aka Chachi, and this character will now be very pivotal in the upcoming storylines in the show.


The show has been high on drama for a long time now and is gearing up for some more twists ahead.

We see that Abhimanyu and Akshara haven’t come across each other ever since she returned to Udaipur. Abhir finally meets Manjari accidentally and she feels a strong connection to this unknown boy.

Abhir is Akshara and Abhimanyu’s son but this fact is not known to her. Manjari is mesmerized by the kid. As Abhimanyu returns home, he misses Abhinav and Abhir, who just left.

Are you excited to see the character of Surekha back on the show? Tell us in the comments below!

