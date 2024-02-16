EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shreyansh Kaurav enters Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi!

MUMBAI: It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

(Also Read: MUST READ! From Shreyansh Kaurav to Asmi Deo; child stars ruling television right now! )

Bhagya Lakshmi started narrating the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

After a seven-year hiatus, Lakshmi is seen riding a tractor by herself and referring to her daughter as Parvati.

Well, now there is a new entry scheduled to spice up the drama in the show. We are talking about Shreyansh Kaurav.

Shreyansh was earlier seen in Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd and has gained immense fame playing the role of young Naksh in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Details about his character are not known yet.

How excited are you to watch Shreyansh in Bhagya Lakshmi? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!