EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shreyansh Kaurav enters Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi!

Shreyansh was earlier seen in Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd and has gained immense fame playing the role of young Naksh in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 15:06
Shreyansh Kaurav

MUMBAI: It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

Everyday our scribes search the latest information from the world of television, Hindi movies and OTT space.

(Also Read: MUST READ! From Shreyansh Kaurav to Asmi Deo; child stars ruling television right now! )

TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering freshly baked information about your favourite television shows and now, we have a hot piece of news about an upcoming show on Zee TV.

Bhagya Lakshmi started narrating the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

After a seven-year hiatus, Lakshmi is seen riding a tractor by herself and referring to her daughter as Parvati.

Well, now there is a new entry scheduled to spice up the drama in the show. We are talking about Shreyansh Kaurav. 

Shreyansh was earlier seen in Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd and has gained immense fame playing the role of young Naksh in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Details about his character are not known yet. (Also Read: MUST READ! From Aria Sakaria to Asmi Deo; child actors who are currently gaining recognition)

How excited are you to watch Shreyansh in Bhagya Lakshmi? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Oberoi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Parvati Shreyansh Kaurav Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 15:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Entertainment Updates! From Allu Arjun going to Berlinale to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule to Devara release date revelation, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss
MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their...
Anupama: What! Anupama does not want Anuj and Aadhya in her life back
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Udaariyaan: What! Aaliya fakes her pregnancy
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Asmita becomes a victim of domestic violence
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Jhanak: Woah! Arshi and Anirudh's relationship gets better
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Exclusive! Mirzapur actor Amarjeet Singh roped in for Gullak season 4
MUMBAI: With the Rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on ott platform in...
Recent Stories
Allu
Entertainment Updates! From Allu Arjun going to Berlinale to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule to Devara release date revelation, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Surbhi
Wow! From Surbhi Chandna-Karan R Sharma to Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar, check out the Tv celebs who will tie the knot soon
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14
Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! The jugalbandi of Salman Ali and Vaibhav Gupta's performance leaves the judges stumped
Shoaib
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to participate in the upcoming season of the show?
Abhishek Malhan
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wah! Abhishek Malhan reveals that Manisha Rani will win the show; she reacts “Have given my best”
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim’s performance along with wife Dipika Kakkar leaves the judges in tears
Dipika
Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim break silence on their second pregnancy in the most heart touching way