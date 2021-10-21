EXCLUSIVE! 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been my lucky charm', Gayu aka Simran Khanna on QUITTING the show and more

MUMBAI: The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

With the current promo post the leap, we see how Aarohi has grown up to be a strong yet proud girl and Akshara is the giving one. Well, the sisters are all set to have a love triangle with Abhimanyu aka Harshad's entry. The story is that Aarohi is head over heels for Abhimanyu but he seems to have fallen for Akshara.

After Harsha Khandeparkar now we got the news that Simran Khanna aka Gayu has also quit the show, we rang the actress and asked her about the journey and more, here's what she had to share.

How has the journey been for you as Gayu? What is that one thing you are taking from the character and show?

It is a great experience, I really don't know how to react as today was my last shoot. Since 2019, when I joined the show, everything has been memorable. I have never worked like this before, we worked as a family so yes I will surely miss this family. Shilpa and I ended our shoot today, and she was a little emotional, I made myself strong that I wouldn't shed a tear for such a beautiful journey rather celebrate it.

The show has given me a lot of patience, it has taught me a lot. Technically, how to act, how to maintain a circle. The show has been a teacher to me and given me a lot of things. The show has been a lucky charm for me it has given me a lot. Yeh Rishta's fan following is soo genuine, they shower the love to you in abundance, even if you go to a different show the love stays intact.

Are you looking out for any characters to work ahead?

Right now, I am not looking out for any character, I am working on myself for now. If I get something interesting then yes I would pick it up. But I guess taking a small break is important.

What is the fondest memory that you have had in the show?

The outdoor shoot, it has been the most memorable shoot, we all were there with the whole unite. While shooting we had a completely different experience. I have given more than two years to the show so yes I will always cherish these moments. Just today when I came back after wrapping it up, I opened my cupboard and found the chips, the flavour reminded me of the outdoor fights for the chips and while eating I was remembering the time.

We are surely going to miss Gayu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can't wait to see her in a different show and new avatar soon.

