Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kirti Sualy to enter Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela! 

Woh To Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on Star Bharat and it digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

The show is really loved by a lot of people and fans really adore the stars of the show.

As per reports, Actor Kirti Sualy is all set to enter the show Woh Toh Hai Albela.

She is best known for her role as Bai Sa in STAR PLUS’ most successful running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The name of her character was Parvati Singhania, and she was much loved. She was associated with the show for 120 episodes.

She was seen in Khoya Khoya Chand as Zafar’s stepmother in 2007, Afsar Bitiya as Bua saas in 2011, an episode of Bharat ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap on Sony TV in 2013, Heroes the Fightback Files in 2014, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar in 2014, Downup the Exit 796 in 2018, and as Satto Chachi in Sony Tv’s Patiala Babes in 2018.

Recently, we go to know that the show is going for a leap and things are going to take a deep turn in Kanha and Sayuri’s life. Before the leap, Sayuri will face a deadly accident and lose her life.

Kanha will refuse to believe that he has lost his Sayuri.

After the leap, Kanha will be driving his car, lost in thoughts of Sayuri. Suddenly, he will face an accident and will be severely injured. This is where a new character, Dr. Vikrant Desai, will enter the scene and save Kanha.

He will take Kanha to his home but things are going to get very intriguing here. When Kanha wakes up, he is going to see a lady who looks like a replica of Sayuri. As Kanha is already in denial that his wife isn’t dead, he believes that this lady is his wife.

