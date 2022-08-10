Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Manjari aka Ami Trivedi talks about the show, her character, Social media hate and more

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. We got in touch with Ami Trivedi and she talks about her show, the character and more. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. It has gained immense love and the audience loves the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Ami Trivedi is currently portraying Manjari Birla, Abhimanyu’s mother, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is loved in her character and performance.

Ami started acting at a very young age. She pursued Gujarati theatre for a few years. She got her first break for a small role in a daily soap Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa which aired on Zee TV. She is known for her comic roles in serials like Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, Papad Pol among others.

We rang up Ami and here’s what she spoke about the show, the negative response and how she reacts to it:-

1.It’s no secret to anyone that there is always a big debate online about the show and sometimes, it gets way too negative, way too quick. They target the actors. What mindset do you keep while dealing with this? Does it get to you some days?

I used to be part of Instagram, I was active but nowadays I have been more busy so I didn’t particularly get a chance to see. But I know, that people will be there wondering about Manjari and what she is doing. I can’t be a part of the debate because I as an actor, I am here to do my job.

At times, I love the fact that they are so attached that and it goes both ways. There were times when I was asked to leave the show too. When my character was positive, it still is, I got a lot of love and now, some of the people are against Manjari so even that reaction is overwhelming but I take it as their love and I have to do my job so I try to remain unaffected.

It got to me initially. I'll be very frank, I was quite taken aback by some nasty comments written about me! I really didn’t expect it. I didn’t know that people troll to this level. But I got stronger ahead.

2.As an actor, what is your approach to the character? When change comes in, do you do something differently?

With Manjari, a lot of things have changed. According to the show, it has been a span of 6 years but for us it's been a day. While performing, it is a challenge thrown my way, and I love it. For an actor, it is a dream to do something different otherwise it all becomes very mundane.

This was a growth, the makers trusted me with something and I like to take it up.

3. What are your hopes for your character in the long term?

I know that Manjari is not an evil person. She is in love with her son. We have not shown the 6 years and why Manjari does what she does. We could have justified Manjari’s pain if the entire journey was shown and why she is still so angry. Somewhere, personally I feel that Manjari couldn’t move on.

She has love and anger both. Currently she can’t justify herself about which end to let weigh more. In the future things could change, we don’t know yet.

