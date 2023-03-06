Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh takes the FOOD QUIZ with us, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the TV world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting stories to our readers, knowing how much they love to keep up with the entertainment world. This time, keeping the same promise, we had a beautiful chat with Shambhavi Singh, nowadays popularly known as Muskan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Find out what she had to say.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to become one of the longest running shows on television as it managed to burrow itself in the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline, happy and sad moments and impeccable chemistry between leads. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are the current leads of the show and despite the rough patch, the audience keeps hoping for an ‘AbhiRa’ reunion.

Making a dhamakedar debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Shambhavi entered the world of television with a bang! She is soft spoken, warm and an evidently talented actress. Shambhavi is doing wonders with her role of Muskan and we got in touch with her about the same.

How could we not take an entertaining food quiz with her. We were floored by her honest replies, check out

Here are the actress’s replies:

Food segment:

1. Favorite Cuisine:

Momos.

2. Favorite dish:

It has to be Bihar's favourite, ‘Litti Chokha’

3. Meetha Ya Namkeen?

I prefer namkeen but the case is with me that after having namkeen, I want something sweet & then namkeen again...so it's a never-ending cycle!

4. Pani puri/Gulab jamun?

‘Pani Puri’ over anything.

5. A dish you can add many variations to? (Example, rice, dal Chawal, biryani, curd rice...)

Rice.

6.Favorite Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana ?

Everything! It's tough to choose, she's an amazing cook! But to choose one, it's ‘Chole Bhature’

7. A dish you can cook very well?

I hardly know dishes to cook but whatever I know I cook it very well. So I'll say ‘Uttapam’ (south indian cuisine)

That was Shambhavi getting candid with Tellychakkar!

