Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh takes the FOOD QUIZ with us, check out

Making a dhamakedar debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Shambhavi entered the world of television with a bang! She is soft spoken, warm and an evidently talented actress. Shambhavi is doing wonders with her role of Muskan and we got in touch with her about the same.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 18:40
Muskan

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the TV world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting stories to our readers, knowing how much they love to keep up with the entertainment world. This time, keeping the same promise, we had a beautiful chat with Shambhavi Singh, nowadays popularly known as Muskan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Find out what she had to say.

Also read: Exclusive! Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the Food Quiz with us, check out some of his favorites

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to become one of the longest running shows on television as it managed to burrow itself in the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline, happy and sad moments and impeccable chemistry between leads. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are the current leads of the show and despite the rough patch, the audience keeps hoping for an ‘AbhiRa’ reunion.

Making a dhamakedar debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Shambhavi entered the world of television with a bang! She is soft spoken, warm and an evidently talented actress. Shambhavi is doing wonders with her role of Muskan and we got in touch with her about the same.

How could we not take an entertaining food quiz with her. We were floored by her honest replies, check out

Here are the actress’s replies:

 Food segment:

1. Favorite Cuisine:

   Momos.

2. Favorite dish:

 It has to be Bihar's favourite, ‘Litti Chokha’

3. Meetha Ya Namkeen?

I prefer namkeen but the case is with me that after having namkeen, I want something sweet & then namkeen again...so it's a never-ending cycle!

4. Pani puri/Gulab jamun?

‘Pani Puri’ over anything.

5. A dish you can add many variations to? (Example, rice, dal Chawal, biryani, curd rice...)

Rice.

6.Favorite Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana ?

Everything! It's tough to choose, she's an amazing cook! But to choose one, it's ‘Chole Bhature’

7. A dish you can cook very well?

I hardly know dishes to cook but whatever I know I cook it very well. So I'll say ‘Uttapam’ (south indian cuisine)

That was Shambhavi getting candid with Tellychakkar!

Also read: Exclusive! "Everyday I'm learning something new from everyone around me on set. It's rightly said that YRKKH is an institution," says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh as she opens up about working on the show and more...

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai StarPlus TV news exclusive interview Shambhavi Singh Muskan Kairav TellyChakkar Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Abhimanyu Akshara
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 18:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Raavi exposes Dhara and her mother’s truth to the Pandya family!
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Must Read! Aryan Khan started shoot of his web series, Karan Johar to make a special cameo
MUMBAI : Son of superstar Shahrukh Khan, Aryan Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his pictures and...
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh takes the FOOD QUIZ with us, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the TV world. We always like to be at the forefront...
Did you know ! before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 these popular Hindi films were remade in the South?
MUMBAI : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most successful films of 2022. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ashwini's request puts Sai's marriage in trouble
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
Hot! Kubbra Sait raises temperature in bikini as she enjoy her holiday in Rajasthan
MUMBAI :Actress Kubbra Sait is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space, over the time we...
Recent Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Did you know ! before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 these popular Hindi films were remade in the South?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First Promo released; Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up!
share the importance of cycling
On World Bicycle Day, Zee TV actor- Samarth Jurel share the importance of cycling
Twitterati react to the same
TRENDING! Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh looks STUNNING in a BLACK gown, Twitterati react to the same
Star Bharat again from 5th June
Rahul Sharma Starrer show ‘Kaal Bhairav’ Season 1 to rerun on Star Bharat again from 5th June 2023.
Read for More
Exclusive! “Whatever I said was pretty straightforward, and I expected the reactions that followed it, whatever they may be, good, bad, ugly “, Fahmaan Khan on his explosive interview about Sumbul and the fan's reaction! Scoop Inside!
Sample Ki Shaadi
FANTASTIC! Anupama fame Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy, shares some adorable pictures of ‘LADKIWALE’ from Sample Ki Shaadi