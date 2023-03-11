Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal their experiences of working with different production houses

MUMBAI: In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is always trending.

The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television. They have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

The chemistry shared between the two leads grab headlines as fans presume that they are more than friends.

Now, the two are quite active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, reveal their experiences of working with different production houses.

Harshad Chopda says that every production house have their plus and minus. As actors, they know that they are going to work with different set of people, with whom they will react in a certain way, and also will they treat them in a certain way. Hence, they are prepared for the new experiences.

Pranali Rathod on the other hand, opens up about the time when she was taken care of when she was sick. She was very pampered and also revealed that she has been lucky to have great experiences with whichever production houses she had to work with.

Well, fans are definitely going to miss their favourite on-screen power couple, Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

