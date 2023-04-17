Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhinav aka Jay Soni reveals who he stalks on social media? Details Inside!

Jay Soni

MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens. The current track is about Abhir’s illness.

Jay Soni plays the role of Abhinav on the show and his performance has been celebrated by the audiences a lot. 

ALSO READ:  Jay Soni appreciates The crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai over This difficult sequence

The prominent actor has been a part of shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby,  Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sasural Genda Phool, and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actor to have a candid conversation about his character and more. And in the process played a fun game about social media during which he revealed a lot of fun details.

When asked about who he stalks the most, he thought for a minute and then revealed, “I don’t stalk anybody actually, whoever I want to stalk, I follow them only, and otherwise I don’t stalk people”.

And when asked about who does he think is the most active person on social media according to him, he said, “I think everybody is active apart from me, I have just recently become a little active, and that is also after my friends have nudged me for it”.

Jay Soni is appreciated a lot for his role as Abhinav in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! With Jay Soni completing 100 episodes in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; From Fahmaan Khan, Chhavi Pandey, Piyush Sahdev and more here are the actors whose role from a cameo changed into a full fledged role in the serial

Jay Soni Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Sasural Genda Phool Rajan Shahi
