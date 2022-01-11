EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Preeti Kochar to ENTER Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is working wonders on the small screens. The show has had a great fan following since the beginning.

Wagle Ki Duniya stars Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati in the lead roles. The popular show also has actors like Anjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, Chinmayee Salvi, Anju Jhadav, Deepak Pareek, Mansi Joshi, and Amit Soni among others.

The light-hearted comedy-drama series has managed to garner rave reviews from fans for its interesting storyline. We all know how the makers introduce some new characters as per the ongoing track.

And now, the show is gearing up for another entry. Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Yeh Rishta's Preeti Kochar is all set to enter the show as Vandana Mami. Apart from Yeh Rishta, we have seen Preeti in Jamai Raja, Good Newzz and so on.

