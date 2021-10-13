EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata's previous cast to come back after the leap in the show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another massive update from the telly world.

It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in the show and Harshad Chopda to play Kairav in the show post the leap. We updated about Aarambh Trehan the young Kairav wrapping his shoot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and posts a message saying how much he will miss being a part of the show and all his co-actors. We also updated Mohsin's emotional exit from the show and considering Rajan Shahi as his mentor.

Now Tellychakkar received an exclusive piece of news from a source close to the show, it has been revealed that the actors which left the show during the course of the last 12 years will be brought back in the new phase of the show, the tentative names have been Harsha Khandeparkar, Medha Jambotakar, Shehzad Shaikh, Anmol Jyotir and Apoorv Jyotir for now. There shall surely be more family members joining soon.

Well, we are excited for the story after the leap, how about you all?

