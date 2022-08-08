EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod shares a special bond with these three stunning ladies from Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Pranali has been one of the most adored actresses on Television currently as Akshara, she is also one of the most adored co-stars from the Yeh Rishta Family. In an exclusive conversation with Pranali aka Akshara, we asked her about her bond with these three special ladies, Ami Trivedi, Sumbul Touqeer and Rupali Ganguly. Check out what she had to reveal:

Akshara has the best Saas onscreen, tell us something about your bond with Ami, how is it offscreen?

What we are on screen is completely reel, but in Real life we are really close friends. I call her maa all the time but we are great buddies, the bond cannot be explained in words.

Sum sum and Pranu's friendship had been the talk of the town, how did this bond happen?

The first episode was shot together, Yeh Rishta vs Imlie and that's when we met. We just vibed with each other so well that the bond gets created smoothly. I still remember the first time we met she told me that, 'Mere liye tum coffee ho'. It's still Sum sum for me and I am still Pranu for her.

You even share a cute bond with Rupali Ganguly, tell us something about it?

Initially, when Yeh Rishta's third generation was getting introduced I had shot scenes with her. She is really adorable and whenever I meet her I feel like we are from the same family and it is a very sweet thing.

