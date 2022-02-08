EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod would prefer the night sequences just for the Pajamas, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Pranali has been a fashionista and she can carry any look so effortlessly that you would fail to believe that she doesn't belong to that linguistic group in reality. In an exclusive conversation with Pranali aka Akshara, we asked the actress about her style quotient, her favourite attire and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

What do you adore the most about Akshara?

The way she cares for her loved ones, she protects them, she cares for them. She is very strong, she takes stand where she has to and there are many qualifies that I love about Akshara. I have been in awe of her.

What is your secret diet?

I eat anything and everything, be it home or out I eat all.

What is your style quotient?

I wear anything, I don't have a specific style but I am most comfortable in Pajamas. I love the night scenes in the show and they used to be the favourite part. I used to ask them to keep more night scenes as I love wearing Pajamas.

Which has been your favourite outfit from Yeh Rishta?

I think everything that I have worn in the show, each and every attire, I have loved them. I have clicked each and every outfit but couldn't post them all.

What is that one makeup product that you adore the most?

My lipstick, I wear brown nudish shades, and I think I wear Sugar but I won't reveal the shade.

Are you a liner or Kajal person?

I am a no liner, no Kajal person. I am a mascara person..

How would you dress up for an outing as Pranali with Makeup and outfit?

Very natural, I would wear mascara and lipstick. I am a no make up person and I would wear baggy clothes, it completely depends on my mood sometimes I wish to wear a dress and short clothes too.

She's surely an adorable style icon... Isn't it?

