EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's Palak Purswani to do a pivotal role in Colors' Balika Vadhu 2?

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! From Kanjak Puja to playing Garba all night, Balika Vadhu 2's Premji and Sejal aka Sunny Pancholi-Shiju Kataria share the fondest memories of Navratri

Now that the news of the leap is out we will be seeing Randeep Rai as Anand, Shivangi Joshi as Anandi and Samridh Bawa as Jigar in the show. Well, apart from the new generation there are more family members to enter the show.

A source close to the show revealed that Palak Purswani has been approached to play a pivotal role in the show, details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

With new actors making an entry in the show, actors like Anshul Trivedi, Sunny Pancholi, Shiju Kataria and Riddhi Nayak have decided to quit the show as the leap would turn their character change their look and weren't comfortable to play parents of actors who were closer to their real age too.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Ratan aka Riddhi Nayak Shukla QUITS the show; reveals THIS reason

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com