Exclusive! Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame actress Chitrali Gupte JOINS the cast of Imlie

We have seen how many TV shows are introducing new characters to raise the entertainment quotient.



Star Plus' show Imlie is one such drama series that is quite popular among the fans.



Currently, Fahmaan Khan is romancing Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the show. Their pair is tagged as #AryLie and is popular among the fans.



And now, we have learned that the show is gearing up for a new entry soon.



We exclusively hear that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame actress Chitrali Gupte aka Parul is all set to join the cast of Imlie.



She will portray the role of the lead’s mother post leap.



It will be interesting to see what new twists await Imlie's life post-Chitrali's entry into the show.



Well, in the upcoming episode of the show, Cheeni would be saved by Imlie and Aryan after her kidnap.

