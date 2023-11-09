Exclusive! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Rai roped in for Balaji Telefilms next?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched on a daily basis with different concepts and interesting story lines.

Balaji Telefilms is one of the most number one production houses in the entertainment business and it has given many successful shows.

Kundlai Bhagya, Bhagya Laxmi and Kumkum Bhagya which are among the top ten shows produced by this television show.

The production is headed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Ekta is coming up with a new serial though much is not known about what type of show she would be launching.

As per sources, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Rai has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character, but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Randeep is a well known actor of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Balika Vadhu 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai etc.

Well, if things work out then this would be his first project with Balaji Telefilms.

The show is still in pre - production stage and the casting is on and soon there will be an official announcement.

