EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Somendra Solanki to enter Star Bharat's show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Ever since the show has launched, the viewers are giving a very good response to Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry starrer show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. 
 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 21:40
Somendra

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Star Bharat launched a new show titled Na Umra Ki Seema Ho a few weeks ago. 

The show stars Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles. 

Iqbal plays the role of Dev while Rachana is seen as Vidhi in the drama series. 

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Wagh on playing negative role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I have been approached for such characters before but people later backed off because they didn't get negative vibes from my looks

The show also has many well-known names like Sneha Wagh, Deepshikha Nagpal and many more who are seen playing pivotal roles in the show. 

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is now gearing up for a new entry in the show. 

We exclusively updated that actor Surender Pal is roped in for the drama series. 

Nothing much is known about Surender's character. 

We had previously reported that Madhubala Atri and Rahul Vatsa will also be entering the show in pivotal roles. 

And now, the show is gearing up for another entry.

Actor Somendra Solanki who is well-known for his role in Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is all set to enter the show. 

Nothing much is known about Somendra's character yet.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is produced by Atul Ketkar. 

The first episode of the show has received thumbs up from the fans and it will be interesting to see how the show's journey turns out to be. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan on his thoughts before taking up Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I really liked the totality of the script and both the main characters, Dev is really inspiring and that is something I really like about him

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Star Bharat Iqbal Khan Rachana Mistry atul ketkar Sneha Wagh Deepshikha Nagpal vijay kalwani Ram Shankar Singh Swati Tarar Hemaakshi Ujjain Madhubala Atri Somendra Solanki TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 21:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Imlie and Aryan to become parents, Malini to plan a fatal attack on them?
MUMBAI:  Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I am very passionate; I'd rather endure the pain a little bit, take precautions and work' Kanwar Dhillon opens up on challenges while shooting with an injury, his take on ShiVi's popularity and more
MUMBAI:  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Somendra Solanki to enter Star Bharat's show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Star Bharat launched a...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Manjiri gets into a heated argument with Akhil and Mimi in the temple
MUMBAI: TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a...
Bigg Boss 13: Throwback! The time when Salman Khan advised Sidharth Shukla to pay attention on his game
MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one such contestant of Bigg Boss 13, who is still remembered for his stint in the show. His...
Exclusive! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Kabir leaves the house with a note and a saree for Katha
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another...
Recent Stories
Druhi Pote
Exclusive! Child actor Druhi Pote was roped in for Salman Khan’s upcoming film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
Latest Video