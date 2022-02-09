EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Somendra Solanki to enter Star Bharat's show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Bharat launched a new show titled Na Umra Ki Seema Ho a few weeks ago.

The show stars Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles.

Iqbal plays the role of Dev while Rachana is seen as Vidhi in the drama series.

The show also has many well-known names like Sneha Wagh, Deepshikha Nagpal and many more who are seen playing pivotal roles in the show.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is now gearing up for a new entry in the show.

We exclusively updated that actor Surender Pal is roped in for the drama series.

Nothing much is known about Surender's character.

We had previously reported that Madhubala Atri and Rahul Vatsa will also be entering the show in pivotal roles.

And now, the show is gearing up for another entry.

Actor Somendra Solanki who is well-known for his role in Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is all set to enter the show.

Nothing much is known about Somendra's character yet.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is produced by Atul Ketkar.

The first episode of the show has received thumbs up from the fans and it will be interesting to see how the show's journey turns out to be.

