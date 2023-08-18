Exclusive! “Yes, daily soaps are demanding but having such a positive group to work with, makes it extremely joyous.” – Chinmayee Salvi aka Sakhi from Wagle Duniya on how she manages her time for shooting

MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is Sony SAB’s thought provoking family drama that offers its viewers a keen insight into the life of a common man. With its relatable characters and compelling storyline, Wagle Ki Duniya engages its viewers through honest learning and leaves them with a heart-warming feeling.

Currently, the show is revolving around Rajesh’s savings getting stolen while he has to arrange money for Manoj’s wedding, not being aware about Vandana’s breast cancer which is becoming a bigger issue day-by-day.

When it comes to the popularity of the show, it isn’t just the adults that are being liked but the young generation is also being loved equally.

Chinmayee Salvi, who plays the character of Sakhi, is shown to be a mature girl and the viewers love watching Sakhi coming up with new ways and solutions for every problem.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Chinmayee where she revealed a lot of interesting things, check it out:

How has Sakhi's character changed so far in your opinion?

A sense of maturity has seeped in Sakhi, there’s a sense of responsibility as the older child of the house. In certain tough situations she doesn’t shy away from becoming a parent to her own parents. From holding her mother’s hand in tough situations, to standing by her father’s side while facing any crisis, Sakhi has only grown in life.

A change you would personally like to see in your character?

I love everything about Sakhi, even the little imperfections and frankly speaking, I don’t want to change anything about her.

How are you managing hectic hours of shooting?

Thankfully, we have a very well organised production house and we pack-up on time and we’re given regular offs. Yes, daily soaps are demanding but having such a positive group to work with, makes it extremely joyous.

Are you excited to see what comes up ahead in the storyline?

