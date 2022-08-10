Exclusive! “Yes, I was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, but declined the offer as I had prior commitments” - Soundarya Sharma

MUMBAI:Soundarya Sharma is a well-known name in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the romantic Ranchi Diaries in 2017 and she even had a special appearance in the movie ‘Thank God’.

She has been a part of successful web series like Raktanchal 2, Country Mafia and Karm Yuddh.

But, she rose to fame after her participation as a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 16.

She grabbed headlines for her love affair with fellow contestant Gautam Vig, which was a topic of discussion both inside and outside of the show.

The actress was also very close to Archana Gautam, and they shared a great bond of friendship.

Which process did you like the most - filming for a movie or a music video?

I enjoyed both, as long as I was in front of the camera. I love it because I am a workaholic. I love working for 36 hrs. I have worked in a stench. It’s my dream and passion. The process is different, but for films and OTT, it takes a long time to shoot. Music videos are completed in two days.

How have you ever met a crazy fan and encountered discomfort?

Yes, definitely. There are some even in my building. The love and support coming from fans is precious and we all work for it. The fan in my building will keep hitting the ball towards me when they play cricket.

Were you offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 ?

Yes, I was offered, but because of prior commitments, I couldn’t be a part of it. It’s as simple as that.

Well, there is no doubt that Saundarya Sharma would have been an apt contestant for the show.

