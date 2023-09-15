Exclusive! "Yes on public demand the fans would get to see "KalMa" once again in a project together" - Reem Shaikh

Reem is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and she has a massive fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what are her upcoming projects and will Sehban and she come together.
REEM SHAIKH

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.

She began her career as a child artist and rose to fame with her performance in Zee TV’s ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, where she became a household name. 

The actress was also seen in the serial ‘Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan’ opposite Zain Imam and the audience loved their chemistry.

She was last seen in the show ‘Tere Ishq Main Ghayal’, where she played the lead. She had a love triangle with Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani, the show just went off–air a month ago.

Whichever show Reem has worked on, she has had a great rapport with her co–actors who she has a good friendship vibe too and at times there have been speculations that she would be dating her co–actors but the actor has always denied it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what are her upcoming projects and will Sehban and she come together.

What are your upcoming projects?

I do have things planned. You will know about it soon and now my fans can enjoy the new song.

Would the audience get to see "KalMa" again on screen?

Honestly, public demand is something because of which on - screen couples do come together for a project and a lot of things get re - created. So if the public is demanding it then yes "KalMa" would come back soon in a project, maybe a song or something. It all depends on the public as we are still good friends.

Well, there is no doubt that Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim pair was loved by the audience and they became a cult pair.

Well, there is no doubt that Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim pair was loved by the audience and they became a cult pair.

