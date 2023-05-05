EXCLUSIVE! Yesha Harsora aka Harinee on working with senior actors in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I used to be quite nervous performing in front of them but now I am very comfortable

MUMBAI :Yesha Harsora is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress is seen playing the role of Harinee Deshpande who is Pulkit and Devyani's daughter in the popular drama series.

Yesha joined the show's star cast last year after it took a leap.

The beautiful actress is nailing her character of Harinee and fans have showered lots of love on her for her performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Yesha who spoke about how she bagged the role and much more.

How has been your journey so far with the show? Your character was quite annoyed with everyone in the Chavan family and now it has become subtle. So, what do you have to say?

Honestly, everyone is facing the same thing. Everyone's character is flipping in the show as the story is progressing. I was very annoying in the initial days but now I have become a disciplined kid. I am trying to be my best and entertain people.

How do you relate to Harinee as you are at that age? What are the similarities between you and Harini?

The dialogues which I get, they are actually very real. I know that I am annoyed and I don't speak well with elders and I am not supposed to do that. But deep down, those lines actually make sense. I feel like it is nice. I don't feel I'm a negative character.

How has been your experience working with the show's star cast?

I feel I have grown a lot since the beginning. I used to be quite nervous as I had to talk rudely for my character Harini in front of all the experienced and senior actors. But we all used to sit and talk for hours. Kishori mam and Bharati ji among others, all gave me so much comfort that I stopped getting nervous. Now I feel like I am very comfortable. We all have lunch together and talk a lot.
And sometimes when I want to deliver the scene in my way, they help me out a lot.

