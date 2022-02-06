EXCLUSIVE! 'Yesha radiates happiness and is forever jolly' Anubhav aka Manan Joshi on his bond with co-stars, inspiration for his character in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, and more

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly making space in everyone's hearts, The show has a backdrop of a large joint family bringing the 90's nostalgia of Traditions and big families together. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh and the storyline brings back the memories of the '90s, the family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket.

We got in touch with the dapper to know about his bond with Yesha and his co-stars and more. Manan had some interesting things to share:

Have you taken any particular inspiration for your character? If yes, then tell us why and how it has helped you portray your character?

I honestly haven’t taken inspiration from any specific character or a person. I am a very observant person in general so I have mostly just grabbed onto specific traits of the people I see around. So, my inspiration essentially comes from a lot of people and not just a single person or character.

Do you believe in a joint family system?

Totally. I live in one so it's no surprise that I believe in them as well.

Tell us about the bond you share with your co-star Yesha Rughani?

She is a lovely human being. A sweetheart in every sense. She radiates happiness and is forever jolly and never without a smile. I am so happy working with her as she is an amazing co-star. We had an instant friendship from day one and have been laughing together ever since. I am eagerly looking forward to working with her in the future as well.

Tell us about the bond you share with your co-star Delnaaz Irani?

She is a fairy Godmother to me on the sets as she always gets me food that I like. She has this warm smile to her that makes me adore her even more. She is truly an amazing person to work with.

What makes this show different from other shows?

The fact that it has no negative character makes the show stand out from the crowd. It’s a very relatable and vibrant show. As the Indian audience visually thrives on emotions, the show has a lot of emotions to offer in a very pure, nice, and enjoyable way and that makes it very different from the other shows.

