EXCLUSIVE! Yesha Rughani shares some interesting anecdotes of shooting for StarPlus' Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sandeep Rajora ROPED in for Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's NEXT on Star Plus

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again. The show is titled Kabhi Kabhie Itefaque Se.

Check out what Yesha Rughani who will be seen in the lead role has to share about their lucknow schedule for the show.

Did you get a chance to explore the city?

Luckily, I did have a day or two off from work so I got the chance to visit and explore quite a few tourist spots within the city. I went to the Clock Tower, the parks, the Riverfront, Rumi Gate and also the Bhool Bhulaiya. I also managed to do a lot of shopping during my stay at Lucknow.

What did you like the most about Lucknow?

It’s difficult to point at just that one thing when all of Lucknow is like a dreamland to me. Since I’ve studied fashion, a good fabric always cheers me up so shopping for the very famous Lucknowi chikankari kurta’s is something I absolutely loved about the city. I was on a strict diet so I did not get the chance to enjoy the food but the palate excited me for sure.

Where did you shoot and any anecdotes (stories / nice incidents) to share?

We shot at Rumi Gate. Remembering an exciting incident, we were crossing a bridge and I was in a convertible car where I played some loud music, went out of the sun roof and roaming all over the city like I own it and that’s one memory I can never get out of my head.

Was this your first visit to Lucknow?

No, I’ve been to Lucknow before as well to promote Muskaan. It wasn’t my first visit to the city of the Nawab’s. I’d come for a day before but, I couldn’t do much. So I did it all this time when we visited Lucknow.

Also read: MUST WATCH! Star Plus' freshly brewed show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey brings back the JOINT FAMILY Nostalgia

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

