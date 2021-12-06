EXCLUSIVE! Yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman and Bollywood's sensation Sara Ali Khan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one such singing reality show that has successfully aired several seasons.

The makers leave no chance to entertain the viewers not just with some great bunch of talent but also by inviting celebrities to grace the show.

Last week, we saw Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan and handsome hunk Abhishek Bachchan gracing the show.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sara Ali Khan and Zeenat Aman are all set to grace the show in the upcoming episodes.

This is not the first time that Zeenat will be gracing the show.

Meanwhile, Sara is here to promote her upcoming film Atrangi Re which also co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.

How excited are you to see Zeenat Aman and Sara in the show? Tell us in the comments.

The show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Shankar Mahadevan and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

