EXCLUSIVE! Yogesh Raj Bedi and Khusbu Patel to join Star Plus' Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Star Plus' recently released show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly making space in everyone's hearts.

The show has a backdrop of a large joint family bringing the 90's nostalgia of traditions and big families together.

The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh and the storyline brings back the memories of the '90s, the family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket.

Now the exclusive news is Yogesh Raj Bedi and Khusbu Patel are all set to join the show's star cast.

Both will be seen portraying the lead actors' friends in the show.

Well, the show has kickstarted on a grand note and the viewers will see some more exciting entries that will further spice up the drama.

