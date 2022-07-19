EXCLUSIVE! Yohan and Sejal find Veera's hidden supplies of arms in the godown; Drishti's life in danger with the bomb in Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Krish is my favourite character, I love everything about him' Devashish Chandiramani gets CANDID about his character in Spy Bahu, his style statement and more

Sejal decides to go to the office to expose Veera's plans. Drishti is extremely scared of Veera as she thinks Veera will hurt her. Sejal intervenes and safeguards Drishti. Veera is the Sirjee, Sejal and Yohan are searching for. She conducts the meeting with her fellow terrorists on the continuation of Arms supply. Sejal comes to the office with lunch for Yohan. They have a romantic moment together.

Furthermore, Officer SK reveals that the auditor had a heart attack, Sejal gets reminded of her boss's words and she decides to convince Yohan to let her try to decode the Swiss Bank account. While Sejal is trying, Veera is trying to access the account too but Sejal decodes it and takes the account cash back to Nanda's account. Veera is left in shock seeing all the money getting disappeared.

Sejal keeps a press con under Veera's name for a massive donation, it is the same money that she had hidden for Arms and ammunition. Sejal gives an idea of donating the money for their Mission Kashmir.

Sejal and Yohan thought his father is with the terrorists, but Veera is the one and she has hidden the arms on their property. Yohan and Sejal find the bombs hidden in the godown and see that Veera has put Drishti's life in danger by handing her the bomb. Sejal and Yohan reach in time and diffuse the bomb saving Drishti from Veera's clutches.

Also read: SHOCKING! Team of Spy Bahu has a WILD VISITOR on the sets of the show

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

