EXCLUSIVE! Your Honor actor Gaurav Amlani and Kajal Sharma bag Zing TV's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

MUMBAI: Zing TV's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya which is a youth-based show.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya the episodic format show presenting heart-wrenching love tales with unpredictable twists will kickstart a new season on Zing.

The show this time around, the show will be produced by Zee TV’s in-house production, Esselvision.

Now, we hear that actors Gaurav Amlani and Kajal Sharma are all set to play the lead in the upcoming episode of the show.

Gaurav Amlani is an actor, known for Your Honor, Husband Materia and Magnolia.

We could not connect with the actors for a comment.

