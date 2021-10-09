EXCLUSIVE! Youtube Sensation Yohani calls it 'UNREAL' sharing Bigg Boss 15's stage with Salman Khan

Mumbai: After the terrific first season of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers are now all set for the much-awaited 15th season of Bigg Boss. Several promos of Bigg Boss 15 starring Salman Khan are out and we can't contain the excitement.

The first-weekend ka vaar is here and fans can't keep calm to see Salman Khan taking the contestant's case in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Well, Apart from the confrontations and fun, the WKV will welcome a guest who has turned into an overnight sensation with her song Manike Mage Hithe Yohani. She is all set to share the stage with the Tiger himself Salman Khan.

We got in touch with Yohani and asked her about her experience, here's what she had to say:

How was the experience coming to Mumbai and being a part of Bigg Boss?

Mumbai has been amazing, it has been a crazy ride. I was earlier in Delhi then Hyderabad and now Mumbai, this is for the first time I have stayed long in the city. Bigg Boss has been an amazing experience, I thoroughly enjoyed being on the sets and performing.

We all know, Salman Khan is a massive name in the Industry, How did you feel about sharing the stage with him?

It was an UNREAL feeling, I have been a fan of him since childhood. We used to watch his movies and sing songs, my mom is his big fan so sharing the stage with him was indeed an unreal feeling. The show Bigg Boss is extremely entertaining, I wouldn't be able to choose one but they are doing soo great and they have my best wishes.

Are we expecting a collaboration between India and Sri Lanka with you?

Well, I am working on a couple of projects, that cannot be revealed at the moment but yes, there will soon be a collaboration and I am sure It will be an interesting one and fans would enjoy it the same way. My other single is coming out today from the album. I am working on some songs here as well, so something new will come out soon.

How was your reaction when Manike Mage Hithe turned into an overnight success in India, what was your reaction?

I don't think I can still understand and express how I felt, It went viral overnight and I received love from everyone, irrespective of understanding the language. This is surely an achievement for me and I express gratitude to everyone who made it a hit. Music indeed has no boundaries or language.

