Exclusive! YouTuber and chef Kabita Singh and bodybuilder Kiran Demble all set to grace the sets of Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2

Sony Entertainment Television is known for bringing unique fiction and non-fiction shows.

The above-mentioned channel is gearing up to launch the second season of the singing reality show Superstar Singer. The first season of the show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, and Alka Yagnik and hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

We updated fans that Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, and Mohd Danish are the new captains of the show, while Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Javed Ali are the judges. Aditya Narayan is all set to host the show.

Now, the breaking news is that the show would have a housewife special episode, wherein YouTuber chef Kabita Singh, known for her channel Kabita’s Kitchen, and popular bodybuilder Kiran Demble are all set to grace the sets.

Superstar Singer provides a platform to children from across India, who are then mentored and judged by famous playback singers from the Hindi film industry. They compete against each other in various rounds to win the coveted title and prize.

The winner of the first season Prity Bhattacharjee was awarded the 'Superstar Singer Trophy' along with the cash prize of Rs.15,00,000.

