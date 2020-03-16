Exclusive! Youtuber Masterchef Kabita Singh and Bodybuilder Kiran Demble is all set to grace on the sets on the sets of Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2

Now the breaking news is that the show would have a housewife special episode wherein Youtuber masterchef Kabita Singh known by her channel Kabita’s kitchen and popular bodybuilder Kiran Demble is all set to grace the sets of the show.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 11:42
Sony Entertainment Television is known for bringing unique fiction and non-fiction shows.

The above-mentioned channel is gearing up to launch the second season of the singing reality show Superstar Singer. The first season of the show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, and Alka Yagnik and hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

 We updated the fans that Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, and Mohd Danish are the new captains of the show, while Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Javed Ali are the judges. Aditya Narayan is all set to host the show.

Now the breaking news is that the show would have a housewife special episode wherein Youtuber masterchef Kabita Singh known by her channel Kabita’s kitchen and popular bodybuilder Kiran Demble is all set to grace the sets of the show.

Also read: Exclusive: Superstar Singer 2 to replace India’s Got Talent on Sony TV

Superstar Singer provides a platform to children from across India who are mentored and judged by famous playback singers from the Hindi film industry. They compete against each other in various rounds to win the coveted title and prize.

The winner of the first season Prity Bhattacharjee was awarded the 'Superstar Singer Trophy' along with the cash prize of Rs.15,00,000.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com
    
    

