EXCLUSIVE! Yukti Kapoor opens up on her views about whether her character Karishma Singh is getting monotonous and shares she would love to portray Haseena Malik's role in Maddam Sir.

MUMBAI : Yukti Kapoor is currently seen in SAB TV's cop-comedy Maddam Sir. The actress plays the role of sub-inspector Karishma Singh in the show. The viewers love Yukti's character, and she tries her best to make her character as beautiful as possible.

We all know that Karishma Singh's character is quite Dabangg, and fans love every bit of it. Maddam Sir also stars Gulki Joshi, Priyanshu Singh, Sonali Naik, Ajay Jadhav, Bhavika Sharma, and Savi Thakur, among others. The cop-drama has been ruling the small screens for the last two years and completed 500 episodes a few weeks ago.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Yukti, who spoke about her journey in Maddam Sir and much more.

What kind of response do you get from the viewers on social media for portraying Karishma Singh's character?

Social media is full of beautiful video edits. I get a lot of good responses on Instagram. If the show timing is 7 PM to 7.40 PM, I start getting new edits made from that episode. There is a huge fan following of Maddam Sir on Instagram, and I love it.

Do you ever find your character getting monotonous?

Not at all. My character is not monotonous, which is why I am still filled with so much excitement when I go to the set. Every morning I know something will be new because it has all the emotions. So, I am not bored with my character. I am so fulfilled with Karishma that she is the daughter-in-law, wife, and cop. She has a love for everyone, but at the same time, she is strict. She is fearless. It doesn't make my character repetitive.

If you got a chance to do a role reversal, whose character would you like to play from Maddam Sir and why?

I love my character so much that I don't want to swap it with anyone. I don't want to play any other character from the show. Also, it's really hard for me to choose. I love Karishma Singh so much. Still, if I want to choose one, I would go for Haseena Malik. Her character is really amazing.

Before Maddam Sir, Yukti has done shows like Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga, Siya Ke Ram, Balika Vadhu, Agniphera, and Namah Lakshmi Narayan, among others.

