Exclusive! Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan talk about working with each other and on being offered Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Zaid and Gauahar will be seen in a project together. TellyChakkar got in touch with them and asked about being offered Bigg Boss OTT and about the experience of working with each other.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 19:51
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television. 

They have a massive fan following, and fans love watching them together. 

The couple is getting together for a project together for the first time, and fans are super excited to see them together. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actors and asked them about their experience if working with each other and being offered Bigg Boss OTT. 

How has the experience been working with your partner? 

The experience has been amazing. Any relationship that starts with friendship is always smooth. The conditions that we shot in were very tough, but when you have your partner around you, things become easy for you and it is fun to shoot. The experience has been great.

Did you require many retakes?

None of us took many retakes. I want to give credit to Zaid. I have a lot of experience in front of the camera, but he naturally fits in and doesn't get nervous or conscious while shooting. If he is nervous, he overcomes it very fast, and he is a great actor. He is naturally gifted, and he observes and learns fast. 

Gauahar is a very helpful partner and she helps in a very dignified way. She doesn't cross the lines of going all out and she is very supportive. 

Have you been approached for Bigg Boss OTT?

No, I haven't been offered the show, but I have been getting calls where people have congratulated me for the show.

