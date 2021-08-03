EXCLUSIVE! Zee Comedy Show has come during the right time as the pandemic has stressed people: Dr. Sanket Bhosale

MUMBAI: Zee TV has launched the Zee Comedy Show!

One of the interesting aspects about Zee Comedy Show is the unique layout where all the comedy will unfold – be it the sloped-set or the gravity-defying 90-degree set with a dining table mounted on a wall, there are several thematic miniature set ups and props that are bound to accentuate the sheer level of visual comedy and ensure that every comedian tries out something new with every act.

The two teams on the show each have a mix of comedians, actors and singers including Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditya Narayan, Punit J. Pathak and Chitrashi Rawat.

In an exclusive conversation with Dr. Sanket Bhosale, he shared, “In this show you will get to see different things. I normally perform gags but here I will be doing a combination of things like mimicking, standup among other things. My forte is to make people laugh and that is what I will be doing. The show has launched during the right time. The pandemic has stressed people and laughter is the best medicine. “

Speaking about his marriage, Dr. Sanket said, “Well, Sugandha has become my personal patient now. She is my first priority and I must say that I am a big fans of her.”

Well said Dr. Sanket!